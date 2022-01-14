Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PEZ) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PEZ) shares fell 2.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $83.24 and last traded at $84.05. 19,546 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 18,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.01.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $93.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.47.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.