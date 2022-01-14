Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PFI) Trading Down 1.5%

Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PFI)’s share price was down 1.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $52.22 and last traded at $52.70. Approximately 27,962 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 21,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.48.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.15.

Featured Article: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.