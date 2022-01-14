Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PDP) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PDP)’s stock price fell 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $84.04 and last traded at $85.23. 220,167 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 258,107 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.78.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.12 and its 200-day moving average is $93.03.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.