Invesco Global Water ETF (NYSEARCA:PIO) Shares Down 1.8%

Shares of Invesco Global Water ETF (NYSEARCA:PIO) dropped 1.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $40.02 and last traded at $40.25. Approximately 22,508 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 35% from the average daily volume of 16,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.99.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.20 and its 200 day moving average is $41.79.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Global Water ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Global Water ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.