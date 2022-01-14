Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NYSEARCA:PGJ) Trading 1.3% Higher

Shares of Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NYSEARCA:PGJ) shot up 1.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $36.45 and last traded at $36.26. 43,638 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 127,584 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.81.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.49.

