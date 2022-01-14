Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NYSEARCA:PEY) Trading Up 0.8%

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NYSEARCA:PEY)’s stock price was up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $22.07 and last traded at $22.06. Approximately 179,448 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 216,385 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.89.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.76 and a 200-day moving average of $20.48.

Read More: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.