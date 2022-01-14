Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBWB) Shares Down 0.3%

Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBWB)’s share price traded down 0.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $73.95 and last traded at $75.54. 1,853,399 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 2,762,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.75.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.79.

