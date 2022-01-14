Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KBWR) Trading 1.1% Higher

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KBWR)’s share price traded up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $69.97 and last traded at $69.97. 18,128 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 21,903 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.24.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.51.

Featured Story: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.