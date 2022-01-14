Invesco Ltd. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.78 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:IVZ)

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Invesco in a research note issued on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now expects that the asset manager will post earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.75. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Invesco’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.15 EPS.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The asset manager reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 20.92%. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS.

IVZ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised Invesco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Invesco from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on Invesco from $33.50 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Invesco from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Invesco in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Invesco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.58.

Shares of IVZ stock opened at $24.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.69. The company has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.22. Invesco has a fifty-two week low of $19.50 and a fifty-two week high of $29.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.30.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,969,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,175,297,000 after acquiring an additional 202,267 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,657,790 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,060,051,000 after acquiring an additional 111,040 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,452,011 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $546,682,000 after acquiring an additional 675,464 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,050,497 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $187,977,000 after acquiring an additional 21,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Invesco by 129.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,286,925 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $151,577,000 after acquiring an additional 3,546,547 shares in the last quarter. 64.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Colin Meadows sold 47,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total transaction of $1,219,906.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.77%.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

