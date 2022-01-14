Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:PNQI) Trading Up 0%

Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:PNQI)’s stock price was up 0% on Friday . The company traded as high as $201.38 and last traded at $200.45. Approximately 49,573 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 73,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at $200.36.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $222.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $240.38.

Recommended Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.