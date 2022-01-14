Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF (BATS:IVRA) Shares Down 0.4%

Shares of Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF (BATS:IVRA) traded down 0.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $15.02 and last traded at $15.03. 1,848 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $15.09.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.59.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF (BATS:IVRA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 13,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

