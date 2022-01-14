Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:PSCD) Shares Down 1.5%

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:PSCD)’s share price fell 1.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $105.08 and last traded at $106.07. 3,955 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 21% from the average session volume of 3,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at $107.71.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.18.

