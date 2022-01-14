Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PSCF) Trading 0.4% Higher

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PSCF) traded up 0.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $63.27 and last traded at $63.27. 1,538 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 3,694 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.01.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.19.

