Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PSCH) Trading Up 0.6%

Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PSCH) rose 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $165.41 and last traded at $165.41. Approximately 5,627 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 8,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $164.39.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.21.

