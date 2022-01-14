Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:PSCI) Trading Down 0.4%

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:PSCI) shares dropped 0.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $95.27 and last traded at $96.14. Approximately 1,152 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 1,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.56.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.00.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.