Invesco Water Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:PHO) Shares Down 2%

Invesco Water Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:PHO) fell 2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $54.68 and last traded at $55.22. 166,989 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 0% from the average session volume of 167,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.34.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.42.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.