Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for January, 14th (AOT, ATZ, BLN, CJR.B, DML, DNA, EQB, FOOD, HR.UN, IMG)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, January 14th:

Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT) was given a C$1.65 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$49.00 to C$65.00.

Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN)

was given a C$11.50 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$7.50 to C$8.00. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Denison Mines (TSE:DML) (NYSE:DNN) had its price target trimmed by TD Securities from C$2.40 to C$2.25. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Denison Mines (TSE:DML) (NYSE:DNN) was given a C$2.60 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) was given a $14.50 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial to C$13.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) had its price target raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$12.50 to C$13.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$6.00 to C$4.50. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) had its target price lowered by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$7.00 to C$5.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) had its price target trimmed by National Bank Financial to C$5.50. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from C$18.25 to C$15.25.

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) had its target price trimmed by TD Securities from C$6.00 to C$5.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Linamar (TSE:LNR) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$100.00 to C$105.00.

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$16.00 to C$17.50.

NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE) had its target price cut by TD Securities from C$10.00 to C$9.50. They currently have a speculative buy rating on the stock.

SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) had its target price cut by Barrington Research from $16.00 to $15.00.

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$47.00 to C$56.00. They currently have an action list buy rating on the stock.

TFI International (TSE:TFII) had its target price reduced by National Bank Financial to C$153.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TFI International (TSE:TFII) had its price target trimmed by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$160.00 to C$153.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$4.75 to C$5.00.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) had its target price increased by Acumen Capital from C$5.00 to C$5.50. Acumen Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$5.00 to C$6.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) was given a C$5.75 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM) was given a C$22.00 target price by analysts at Cormark. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) had its price target lowered by National Bank Financial to C$15.25. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) had its target price trimmed by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$15.50 to C$15.25. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TMX Group (TSE:X) had its target price lowered by National Bank Financial to C$147.00. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

TMX Group (TSE:X) had its target price lowered by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$154.00 to C$147.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

