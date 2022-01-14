Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Hugo Boss (BOSS)

Hugo Boss (ETR: BOSS) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/13/2022 – Hugo Boss was given a new €67.00 ($76.14) price target on by analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser La….

1/13/2022 – Hugo Boss was given a new €70.00 ($79.55) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

1/11/2022 – Hugo Boss was given a new €57.10 ($64.89) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

1/10/2022 – Hugo Boss was given a new €68.00 ($77.27) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

12/16/2021 – Hugo Boss was given a new €70.00 ($79.55) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

12/15/2021 – Hugo Boss was given a new €60.00 ($68.18) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

12/2/2021 – Hugo Boss was given a new €68.00 ($77.27) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

11/22/2021 – Hugo Boss was given a new €70.00 ($79.55) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

11/22/2021 – Hugo Boss was given a new €67.00 ($76.14) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Shares of ETR BOSS opened at €52.94 ($60.16) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion and a PE ratio of 78.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €54.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €51.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.26. Hugo Boss AG has a fifty-two week low of €25.54 ($29.02) and a fifty-two week high of €59.98 ($68.16).

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

