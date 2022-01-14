IQE (LON:IQE) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $44.21

IQE plc (LON:IQE) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 44.21 ($0.60) and traded as low as GBX 32.35 ($0.44). IQE shares last traded at GBX 33.30 ($0.45), with a volume of 1,974,141 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IQE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on IQE from GBX 60 ($0.81) to GBX 50 ($0.68) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. lowered their target price on IQE from GBX 65 ($0.88) to GBX 55 ($0.75) and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th.

The company has a market capitalization of £267.53 million and a P/E ratio of -333.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 37.82 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 44.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.26, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

In related news, insider Carol Chesney purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 38 ($0.52) per share, for a total transaction of £7,600 ($10,316.28).

IQE plc develops, manufactures, and sells advanced semiconductor materials. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Photonics, and CMOS++. It manufactures compound semiconductor wafers or epiwafers using epitaxy process; offers wireless products, including GaAs, GaN, and InP-based technologies, as well as Si and Ge-based epitaxial wafer structures; and supplies GaAs HBTs, pHEMTs, and BiFETs/BiHEMTs for use in consumer mobile handsets, connected devices, 5G network infrastructure, WiFi 6, Bluetooth, and satellite communications.

