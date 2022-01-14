IronNet, Inc. (NYSE:IRNT) Director Michael J. Rogers Purchases 13,297 Shares

IronNet, Inc. (NYSE:IRNT) Director Michael J. Rogers purchased 13,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.50 per share, with a total value of $46,539.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of IronNet stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $3.46. The company had a trading volume of 885,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,026,458. IronNet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.22 and a twelve month high of $47.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.96.

IronNet (NYSE:IRNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $6.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.45 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IronNet, Inc. will post -3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRNT. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of IronNet in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in IronNet during the third quarter worth $65,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in IronNet during the third quarter worth $90,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in IronNet during the third quarter worth $193,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in IronNet during the third quarter worth $476,000. Institutional investors own 59.98% of the company’s stock.

IRNT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of IronNet in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IronNet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of IronNet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of IronNet in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of IronNet from $6.00 to $4.25 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.63.

IronNet Company Profile

IronNet Cybersecurity Inc provides cybersecurity by delivering collective defense platform. IronNet Cybersecurity Inc, formerly known as LGL Systems Acquisition Corp., is based in RENO, NV.

