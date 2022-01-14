iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) Short Interest Down 73.9% in December

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a decline of 73.9% from the December 15th total of 48,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 307,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLQD. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 559.8% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 6,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period.

NASDAQ SLQD opened at $50.81 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.76 and a 12 month high of $52.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th.

