iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IEF) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IEF) shot up 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $113.40 and last traded at $113.36. 8,431,066 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 12,732,481 shares. The stock had previously closed at $113.00.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.75.

