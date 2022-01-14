iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:LDEM) Shares Down 0.5%

iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:LDEM) fell 0.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $59.43 and last traded at $59.62. 4,901 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 10,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.91.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.57.

