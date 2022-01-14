iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTK) Stock Price Down 0.4%

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTK)’s stock price dropped 0.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $22.88 and last traded at $22.88. Approximately 847 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 18,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.97.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.53.

Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.