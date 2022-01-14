iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV

Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 435,108 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,815 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 30.9% of Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV owned 0.06% of iShares S&P 500 ETF worth $187,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVV. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 55,689.5% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,925,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,660,000 after purchasing an additional 23,882,446 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2,610.4% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 3,244,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,738,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124,559 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 231.6% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,625,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531,786 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4,954.1% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,011,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971,255 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1,875.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,557,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478,172 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $466.59 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $369.65 and a twelve month high of $482.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $468.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $452.96.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

