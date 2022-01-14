James Halstead (LON:JHD) Sets New 52-Week Low at $290.00

James Halstead plc (LON:JHD)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 290 ($3.94) and last traded at GBX 302.87 ($4.11), with a volume of 26995 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 578 ($7.85).

The firm has a market capitalization of £679.05 million and a P/E ratio of 30.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 560.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.69.

James Halstead Company Profile (LON:JHD)

James Halstead plc manufactures and supplies flooring products for commercial and domestic uses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Scandinavia, Australasia, Asia, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Polyflor, Palettone, Camaro, Polysafe, Recofloor, and Expona names. The company was founded in 1914 and is based in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

