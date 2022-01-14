Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Shares Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,751 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,494 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $2,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JHG. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Janus Henderson Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 127,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,269,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 35,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. 76.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Janus Henderson Group stock opened at $42.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.59 and a 200-day moving average of $42.73. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 52 week low of $27.96 and a 52 week high of $48.55.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.20. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 24.61%. The firm had revenue of $687.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.90 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.69%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Janus Henderson Group Profile

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998 is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

