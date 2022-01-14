Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NYSEARCA:JSML) Trading Down 0.5%

Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NYSEARCA:JSML)’s share price was down 0.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $59.06 and last traded at $60.06. Approximately 9,872 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 11,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.37.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.38.

