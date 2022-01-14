Jean Jacques Bienaime Sells 5,000 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Stock

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 5,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.86, for a total transaction of $439,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Jean Jacques Bienaime also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 15th, Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 6,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total transaction of $496,260.00.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,500 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total transaction of $130,830.00.

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock traded up $2.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $90.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,349,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,718,034. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,102.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.49. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a one year low of $71.59 and a one year high of $92.17. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.34.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $408.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.29 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 2.02% and a net margin of 0.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BMRN shares. William Blair upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.76.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 466.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 181.7% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 142.7% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. 94.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

