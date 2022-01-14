Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Wintrust Financial in a report released on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now forecasts that the bank will earn $1.61 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.65. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Wintrust Financial’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.63 EPS.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.25. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 25.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The company had revenue of $423.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.34 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.67 EPS.

WTFC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Wintrust Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Wintrust Financial from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Wintrust Financial from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.30.

Shares of Wintrust Financial stock opened at $102.17 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.55. Wintrust Financial has a 1 year low of $60.07 and a 1 year high of $102.59. The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.23%.

In other Wintrust Financial news, Vice Chairman Richard B. Murphy sold 2,174 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total value of $200,181.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alex E. Washington III purchased 4,500 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $89.61 per share, for a total transaction of $403,245.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the second quarter worth about $8,286,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 8.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 202,020 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,279,000 after acquiring an additional 16,050 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 110.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 111,929 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,465,000 after acquiring an additional 58,796 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 180.6% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 177,737 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,285,000 after acquiring an additional 114,393 shares during the period. Finally, Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $323,000. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.