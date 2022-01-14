JLM Couture (OTCMKTS:JLMC) Trading Up 0.4%

JLM Couture, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JLMC) shares were up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.75 and last traded at $2.75. Approximately 2,409 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 963,500% from the average daily volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.74.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.18.

About JLM Couture (OTCMKTS:JLMC)

JLM Couture, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of bridal wear and accessories. Its portfolio includes Alvina Valenta, Blush by Hayley Paige, Jim Hjelm, Lazaro, Tara Keely, Ti Adora, and Allison Webb. The company was founded by Joseph L. Murphy in April 1986 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

