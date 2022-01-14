John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) Short Interest Down 74.8% in December

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a drop of 74.8% from the December 15th total of 48,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NYSE HPF traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.59. 1,510 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,326. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $18.28 and a fifty-two week high of $22.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.67.

Get John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.123 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.17%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 221,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,805,000 after acquiring an additional 8,930 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II during the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 72,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 3,476 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 67,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the period.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Company Profile

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II is a diversified closed-end management investment fund/investment trust company. It seeks to provide high level of current income consistent with preservation of capital by investing its assets majorly in preferred stocks and other preferred securities, including convertible preferred securities.

Featured Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.