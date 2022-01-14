Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s 8th Largest Position

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,251,069 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 235,217 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 3.3% of Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.16% of Johnson & Johnson worth $686,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JNJ. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $816,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JNJ. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.00.

Shares of JNJ traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $168.01. The company had a trading volume of 170,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,336,759. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $442.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.74. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $151.47 and a one year high of $179.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $165.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.40.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $23.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 37.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 63.38%.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

