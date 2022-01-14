K21 Hits Market Cap of $23.26 Million (K21)

K21 (CURRENCY:K21) traded 10.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 14th. K21 has a market capitalization of $23.26 million and approximately $691,916.00 worth of K21 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, K21 has traded 40.4% higher against the US dollar. One K21 coin can currently be purchased for about $1.63 or 0.00003782 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00005443 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002327 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.85 or 0.00060142 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002327 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00006737 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About K21

K21 is a coin. It was first traded on March 20th, 2021. K21’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,308,501 coins. K21’s official Twitter account is @KanonDotArt

According to CryptoCompare, “Kanon recasts patronage, philanthropy, curation, and custodianship in equitable and innovative arrangements for mutual benefit baked into the code itself. K21 is the first product of Kanon. “

Buying and Selling K21

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as K21 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire K21 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy K21 using one of the exchanges listed above.

