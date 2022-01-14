Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) Director Sells $105,360.00 in Stock

Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) Director Jack A. Hockema sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.36, for a total transaction of $105,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

KALU traded up $4.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $105.80. The company had a trading volume of 169,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,124. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.56 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.62. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a 52 week low of $84.78 and a 52 week high of $141.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.75). Kaiser Aluminum had a positive return on equity of 5.65% and a negative net margin of 0.68%. The company had revenue of $750.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 193.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. bought a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the third quarter worth $1,634,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 1.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 183,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 1.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 797,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,431,000 after purchasing an additional 12,936 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 4.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 252,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,124,000 after purchasing an additional 10,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the second quarter worth $1,983,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KALU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Kaiser Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Kaiser Aluminum Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products. The firm caters aerospace, general engineering, automotive, and custom industrial applications. Its products include plate, sheet, coil, hard alloy shapes, soft alloy extrusions, seamless & structural extruded, drawn tube, hard alloy rod, bar, wire and forge stock.

