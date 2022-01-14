Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) Director Sells $105,360.00 in Stock

Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) Director Jack A. Hockema sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.36, for a total transaction of $105,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
KALU traded up $4.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $105.80. The company had a trading volume of 169,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,124. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.56 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.62. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a 52 week low of $84.78 and a 52 week high of $141.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.
Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.75). Kaiser Aluminum had a positive return on equity of 5.65% and a negative net margin of 0.68%. The company had revenue of $750.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 193.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KALU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Kaiser Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.
About Kaiser Aluminum
Kaiser Aluminum Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products. The firm caters aerospace, general engineering, automotive, and custom industrial applications. Its products include plate, sheet, coil, hard alloy shapes, soft alloy extrusions, seamless & structural extruded, drawn tube, hard alloy rod, bar, wire and forge stock.
