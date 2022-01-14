Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $4.53

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.53 and traded as low as $3.34. Kandi Technologies Group shares last traded at $3.34, with a volume of 599,630 shares trading hands.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KNDI shares. TheStreet downgraded Kandi Technologies Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Noble Financial started coverage on Kandi Technologies Group in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.76 and a 200-day moving average of $4.53. The company has a market capitalization of $258.47 million, a P/E ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 1.94.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kandi Technologies Group by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 90,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 17,530 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Kandi Technologies Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,915,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Kandi Technologies Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new position in Kandi Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $526,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Kandi Technologies Group by 85.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 35,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 16,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.51% of the company’s stock.
About Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI)
Kandi Technologies Group, Inc engages in the development, production, and distribution of the electric vehicle (EV) products. It also offers EV parts and off-road vehicle products. The company was founded on March 31, 2004 and is headquartered in Jinhua, China.
