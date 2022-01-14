Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $4.53

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.53 and traded as low as $3.34. Kandi Technologies Group shares last traded at $3.34, with a volume of 599,630 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KNDI shares. TheStreet downgraded Kandi Technologies Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Noble Financial started coverage on Kandi Technologies Group in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.76 and a 200-day moving average of $4.53. The company has a market capitalization of $258.47 million, a P/E ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 1.94.

Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.80 million. Kandi Technologies Group had a net margin of 16.04% and a negative return on equity of 5.41%. Sell-side analysts expect that Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kandi Technologies Group by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 90,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 17,530 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Kandi Technologies Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,915,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Kandi Technologies Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new position in Kandi Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $526,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Kandi Technologies Group by 85.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 35,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 16,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.51% of the company’s stock.

About Kandi Technologies Group

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc engages in the development, production, and distribution of the electric vehicle (EV) products. It also offers EV parts and off-road vehicle products. The company was founded on March 31, 2004 and is headquartered in Jinhua, China.

