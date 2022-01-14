KBC Group NV Boosts Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 610,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,508 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned 0.08% of Prologis worth $76,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Prologis by 147.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Prologis by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. 92.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLD stock traded down $0.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $152.26. 7,623 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,274,487. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $156.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.79, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.81. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.14 and a 52-week high of $169.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 42.95%. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 95.09%.

In related news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total transaction of $317,218.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hamid R. Moghadam sold 14,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total value of $2,076,307.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 323,335 shares of company stock valued at $46,681,516. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Prologis from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $166.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Prologis from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Prologis from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Prologis from $144.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.07.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

