Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $12.75

Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.75 and traded as high as $13.83. Kearny Financial shares last traded at $13.76, with a volume of 207,834 shares.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut Kearny Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.22 and a 200-day moving average of $12.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. Kearny Financial had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 27.87%. The business had revenue of $53.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This is a boost from Kearny Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Kearny Financial’s payout ratio is currently 48.89%.

In other news, Director John J. Mazur, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.44, for a total transaction of $49,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick M. Joyce sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total value of $27,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,150 shares of company stock worth $295,710 over the last 90 days. 6.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRNY. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. lifted its position in Kearny Financial by 177.2% in the 3rd quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 414,200 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,149,000 after buying an additional 264,800 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Kearny Financial by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,336,900 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $16,618,000 after buying an additional 175,630 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Kearny Financial by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 720,776 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $8,613,000 after buying an additional 123,372 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Kearny Financial by 79.2% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 257,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,194,000 after buying an additional 113,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Kearny Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,119,000. Institutional investors own 63.12% of the company’s stock.

About Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY)

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of the bank. Its services comprises of deposits from the general public in New Jersey. The firm uses deposits, together with other funds, to originate or purchase loans for its portfolio and invest in securities.

