KeeperDAO Hits Market Cap of $68.79 Million (ROOK)

KeeperDAO (CURRENCY:ROOK) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 14th. During the last seven days, KeeperDAO has traded 11.8% lower against the dollar. KeeperDAO has a market cap of $68.79 million and $1.34 million worth of KeeperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KeeperDAO coin can now be purchased for approximately $111.37 or 0.00259263 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KeeperDAO Profile

ROOK is a coin. KeeperDAO’s total supply is 1,226,310 coins and its circulating supply is 617,636 coins. KeeperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Keeper_DAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . KeeperDAO’s official website is app.keeperdao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “KeeperDAO is similar to mining pools for Keepers. By incentivizing a game theory optimal strategy for cooperation among on-chain arbitrageurs, KeeperDAO provides an efficient mechanism for large scale arbitrage and liquidation trades on all DeFi protocols. Keepers borrow funds from a communal pool of compatible assets. Anyone can borrow from the pool to leverage on-chain opportunities. Profits from the on-chain opportunity are returned to the pool. Profits are distributed between Keepers and Liquidity Providers (LPs). Liquidity providers are anyone who deposits assets to the liquidity pool. “

Buying and Selling KeeperDAO

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeeperDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KeeperDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KeeperDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

