Kemacoin Price Hits $0.0008 (KEMA)

Kemacoin (CURRENCY:KEMA) traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 14th. During the last week, Kemacoin has traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. Kemacoin has a market cap of $19,882.89 and $6.00 worth of Kemacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kemacoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Kemacoin alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001038 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00035996 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0936 or 0.00000218 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000185 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000685 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000050 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00000198 BTC.

About Kemacoin

Kemacoin (KEMA) is a coin. Kemacoin’s total supply is 25,017,096 coins and its circulating supply is 24,360,241 coins. Kemacoin’s official Twitter account is @kemacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Kemacoin is www.kema.io

Kemacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kemacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kemacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kemacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kemacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kemacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.