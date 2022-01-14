Keyera Corp. (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Keyera Corp. (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.95.

KEYUF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Keyera from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Keyera from C$33.00 to C$31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Keyera from C$33.50 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. CIBC raised their price objective on Keyera from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on Keyera from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

OTCMKTS:KEYUF opened at $22.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.48. Keyera has a twelve month low of $18.58 and a twelve month high of $29.50.

Keyera Corp. engages in the operation of assets in the oil and gas industry between the upstream sectors. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing, Liquid Infrastructure, and Marketing, and Other. The Gathering and Processing segment includes raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components, primarily natural gas liquids (NGLs), before the sales gas is delivered into long-distance pipeline systems for transportation to end-use markets.

