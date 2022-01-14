Kingdom Game 4.0 (KDG) Achieves Market Capitalization of $889,013.80

Kingdom Game 4.0 (CURRENCY:KDG) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 14th. In the last seven days, Kingdom Game 4.0 has traded 13.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Kingdom Game 4.0 has a market capitalization of $889,013.80 and approximately $92,430.00 worth of Kingdom Game 4.0 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kingdom Game 4.0 coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0090 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002330 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.21 or 0.00063353 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.99 or 0.00074466 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,302.02 or 0.07686614 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00008603 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42,841.67 or 0.99729144 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.74 or 0.00069238 BTC.

Kingdom Game 4.0 Coin Profile

Kingdom Game 4.0’s total supply is 988,125,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,793,771 coins. Kingdom Game 4.0’s official message board is www.facebook.com/KingdomGameGlobal/notifications . The official website for Kingdom Game 4.0 is kingdomgame.org . Kingdom Game 4.0’s official Twitter account is @kingdomgame4

According to CryptoCompare, “Kingdom Game 4.0 is a platform that paves the way for the change of Game system that is useful for the community. With the combination of talent and the revolution of technology, it aspires to create a new world, the Kingdom Game 4.0, where there is an inseparable connection among Game Publisher, Gamers and Agents network system. With the mission of bringing true value, guaranty the in-game assets for Gamers, practical benefits to Agents and that is why Kingdom Game 4.0 was born. “

Kingdom Game 4.0 Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kingdom Game 4.0 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kingdom Game 4.0 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kingdom Game 4.0 using one of the exchanges listed above.

