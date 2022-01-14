Kira Network (KEX) Market Cap Tops $4.94 Million

Kira Network (CURRENCY:KEX) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. One Kira Network coin can currently be bought for $0.39 or 0.00000915 BTC on popular exchanges. Kira Network has a market cap of $4.94 million and $453,244.00 worth of Kira Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Kira Network has traded up 9.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Kira Network Coin Profile

Kira Network’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,532,083 coins. Kira Network’s official message board is medium.com/kira-core . Kira Network’s official Twitter account is @kexcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Kira Network is kiracore.com

According to CryptoCompare, “KexCoins are cryptocurrency tokens issued to participants via the crowd fund. Those funds are then used to buy in the student investment property market which bring reliable returns. Kexcoin intention is to dramatically speed up the process of raising money to purchase student investment properties. Participants from all around the world will be able to participate in this process receiving a guaranteed buy back and burn policy on the finite supply of coinage created. As these properties generate rental profits we will begin buying back KexCoins from participants and then destroying them, thus raising the value of all remaining KexCoins. “

Kira Network Coin Trading

