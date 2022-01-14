Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) Major Shareholder John Hartnett Lewis Buys 65,000 Shares

Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) major shareholder John Hartnett Lewis bought 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.71 per share, for a total transaction of $1,086,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ:KIRK traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.81. 282,982 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,027. The stock has a market cap of $216.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.79. Kirkland’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.20 and a fifty-two week high of $34.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.89.

Get Kirkland's alerts:

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $143.63 million for the quarter. Kirkland’s had a return on equity of 34.19% and a net margin of 5.25%.

Separately, Benchmark initiated coverage on Kirkland’s in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kirkland’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Kirkland’s by 4,576.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kirkland’s by 140.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,601 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Kirkland’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kirkland’s by 4,433.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,312 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares during the last quarter. 82.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kirkland’s Company Profile

Kirkland’s, Inc operates as a retailer of home decor and gifts in the United States. Its stores present a selection of merchandise, including framed art, mirrors, wall decor, candles and related items, lamps, decorative accessories, accent furniture, textiles, garden-related accessories and artificial floral products.

Featured Story: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.