Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Has $4.24 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,046 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in Visa by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 272 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.44, for a total value of $2,377,840.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total value of $1,757,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,386 shares of company stock worth $8,362,931 in the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE V traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $215.66. 129,117 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,229,892. The firm has a market cap of $415.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.19, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $190.10 and a twelve month high of $252.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.64%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on V. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. BNP Paribas cut Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. Exane BNP Paribas cut Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. Wedbush reduced their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Visa from $282.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.74.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

Featured Article: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.