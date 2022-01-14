Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Raises Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,498 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 2,223 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $5,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 154.5% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 132.3% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 216 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PXD traded up $4.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $211.72. The stock had a trading volume of 38,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,766,465. The company has a market capitalization of $51.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.09, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.81. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $115.14 and a 1-year high of $208.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $184.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.54.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported $4.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 13.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $3.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.77%.

In related news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.39, for a total transaction of $165,951.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 8,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total value of $1,489,382.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PXD shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Truist increased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $214.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $276.00 to $266.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $222.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $216.00 to $218.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.00.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

