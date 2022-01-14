Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (OTCMKTS:LIFZF) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (OTCMKTS:LIFZF) shares dropped 0.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $30.99 and last traded at $31.08. Approximately 3,260 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 6,326 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.35.

LIFZF has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$41.00 to C$38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$40.00 to C$37.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$41.00 to C$40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.10.

Get Labrador Iron Ore Royalty alerts:

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.22.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corp. engages in mining for iron ore. It owns interests in Iron Ore Company of Canada which operates a major iron mine near Labrador City, Newfoundland, and Labrador on lands leased from the company. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Story: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.