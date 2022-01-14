Las Vegas Sands Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:LVS)

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors purchased 134,718 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 134% compared to the typical volume of 57,572 call options.

Shares of LVS traded up $4.11 on Friday, reaching $41.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,202,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,511,819. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.40 and a beta of 1.47. Las Vegas Sands has a 12-month low of $33.75 and a 12-month high of $66.76.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The casino operator reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.24). Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 33.51% and a negative net margin of 26.01%. The business had revenue of $857.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.67) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 92.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LVS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup lowered their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $58.50 to $57.00 in a report on Monday. Bank of America downgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Las Vegas Sands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.86.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LVS. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 320.9% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 745 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 166.7% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 800 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 50.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 927 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 542.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.57% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

