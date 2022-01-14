Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) Shares Gap Down to $19.95

Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $19.95, but opened at $19.33. Latham Group shares last traded at $19.30, with a volume of 1,779 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SWIM. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Latham Group from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Latham Group from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Latham Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Latham Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Latham Group in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.11.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.86 and a 200-day moving average of $21.22.

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $161.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.50 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Latham Group, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Latham Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Latham Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Latham Group by 53.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Latham Group in the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Latham Group in the third quarter worth about $111,000. 21.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools. The company offers in-ground swimming pools, pool liners, and pool cover products. Latham Group, Inc was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Latham, New York.

