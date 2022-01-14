LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.17

Shares of LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.17 and traded as high as $2.81. LightPath Technologies shares last traded at $2.62, with a volume of 319,493 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised LightPath Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LightPath Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.53.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $70.73 million, a P/E ratio of -17.47 and a beta of 1.32.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). LightPath Technologies had a negative return on equity of 11.28% and a negative net margin of 10.29%. The firm had revenue of $9.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that LightPath Technologies, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPTH. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of LightPath Technologies by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 222,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 16,699 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of LightPath Technologies by 363.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 188,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 148,061 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LightPath Technologies by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 303,772 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 120,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.87% of the company’s stock.

LightPath Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:LPTH)

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical and infrared components. Its products include molded glass and assemblies, infrared molded lenses, diamond turned, conventional ground and polished ground lenses and assemblies, and collimator assemblies, which are used in applications involving light detection and ranging technology.

